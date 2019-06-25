Unabated crimes against women creates panic in the State

Even as the government has been making tall claims on the status of women protection in the State, sexual abuse and attacks on women and minor girls continue to happen.

In fact, almost one sexual abuse or attack per month was being reported in Andhra Pradesh for the last few months beginning January this year, according to the crime data collated by the police.

Missing surveillance

The Government has been saying that special teams were being appointed and CCTV camears would be installed at all public places to provide protection for women.

The recent incident in Ongole, in which a 10th class girl was allegedly kidnapped, detained and sexually abused by six youth for about a week reflects the poor security for the fairer sex in public places. Here are some cases that are revealing.

A few days ago, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly abused and robbed in the busy Vijayawada railway station. Police are still groping in the dark as to who committed the crime.

A B. Tech student, Jyothsna (19), was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her lecturer’s house in Visakhapatnam in April. Police took two persons into custody in the case.

Sex criminals

The sexual abuse and murder of a degree student, T. Sri Dharani (18), near Guntupalli caves (Boudharamalu), under Tadikalapudi police station in West Godavari district in February this year has shocked the police. Police arrested a four-member gang, which confessed to the crime and also to have been involved in 32 sexual abuse incidents in which they had killed four girls at the spot. The victims were from Telangana and AP.

Another woman, Bitra Jyothi (20), was brutally murdered by one Satyanarayana, when the victim’s marriage was fixed with another man four months ago, in Guntur district.

Passion crimes

A jilted lover, Srinivas, attacked his girl griend, Jyothi (23), an M. Pharmacy student, with an iron rod near Mangalagiri in Guntur district in February, when the latter insisted the accused to marry her. She died on the spot in the attack.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her teacher in a school at Agiripalli in Krishna district in January. Police had arrested and registered cases against the accused under Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 345 IPC.

A 45-year-old woman, Krishna Kumari, was murdered by her husband suspecting her fidelity under Vijayawada North Zone limits a couple of months ago.

Many sexual abuse cases of minor girls were also reported in the State creating panic among parents.

Limited impact

Police said special women police teams have been formed like ‘Sakthi’, ‘Mahila Mitra’ ‘Jwala’, ‘She teams’etc. to provide protection for women in the State.

The government is spending huge amount on women police wings, and had even distributed bikes to its members in a few districts to check eve-teasing and harassment. However, harassment and attacks have not stopped.

