ULBs fare badly in Swachh Survekshan League rankings

Many Urban Local Bodies (ULB), which included cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati, are lagging behind in the first two quarterly Swachh Survekshan League rankings-2020.

Vizag at 409th position

In the results released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the first two quarters, only Ongole figured in the top 100 with 124 league marks out of 200. Close to 4,000 Urban Local Bodies were covered for the overall ranking in Quarter 2.

While Vijayawada stood at the 288th position, Visakhapatnam found its mention at the 409th position with just one league mark each.

In Quarter 1, Tirupati was at the 137th place, followed by Guntur (169), Chittoor (221), Visakhapatnam (267) and Vijayawada (284).

Among the Urban Local Bodies with a population of more than 10 lakh, Vijayawada was ranked 18 and Visakhapatnam 24 in Quarter 2.

Vijayawada was ranked 12 among the Urban Local Bodies with more than 1 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2019 and Tirupati ranked eighth then.

The marks and ranks gained in the league of three quarters (Q1: April to June, Q2: July to September, and Q3: October to December) will have 25% weightage in the final rankings.

The remaining 75% includes scores from citizens’ feedback, direct observation and certification, according to a release.