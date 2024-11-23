 />

Two youth missing in canal

Two teenagers missing in Polavaram canal, NDRF team deployed for search and rescue operation in the city

Published - November 23, 2024 02:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Two youths – Shiva Teja (19) and Mohammad Muneer (18), from the Ajitsingh Nagar area in the city have gone missing in Polavaram canal.

Six boys of Ajitsingh Nagar went for a swim in the canal on Friday (November 22, 2024) evening, but only four came to the shore. Following a complaint, the Kothapet (Two Town) police registered a case, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N. Durga Rao.

“A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion has been pressed into service to trace the missing persons,” the ACP told The Hindu on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

