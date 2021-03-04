Two students injured in anganwadi

JANGAREDDYGUDEM

04 March 2021 10:42 IST

Two students were injured when a pressure cooker burst while cooking, in an anganwadi school at Mangisettigudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the cooker burst when the school was functioning and the hot water spilled on a boy and a girl. An ayah also suffered minor burns. Women Development and Child Welfare West Godavari district Project Director K. Vijaya Kumar said the students were shifted to hospital and their condition was stable. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said.

