Two siblings drown in pond at Gudivada

MACHILIPATNAM

31 May 2020 23:18 IST

One of them slipped in his attempt to take a selfie

Two youngsters were drowned in a pond at the drinking water project site in Gudivada town in Krishna district on Sunday afternoon.

They were identified as K. Harshavardhan(20) and K.Premchand(19). Gudivada II town Sub-Inspector V. Srinivasa Rao said: “Harshavardhan reportedly took an attempt to take a selfie on the bank of the pond but slipped into it. His brother made a bid to rescue him, but drowned in the process,” the SI said.

Advertising

Advertising

The dead bodies were recovered from the pond and sent to the Gudivada area hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.