Two siblings drown in pond at Gudivada

Two youngsters were drowned in a pond at the drinking water project site in Gudivada town in Krishna district on Sunday afternoon.

They were identified as K. Harshavardhan(20) and K.Premchand(19). Gudivada II town Sub-Inspector V. Srinivasa Rao said: “Harshavardhan reportedly took an attempt to take a selfie on the bank of the pond but slipped into it. His brother made a bid to rescue him, but drowned in the process,” the SI said.

The dead bodies were recovered from the pond and sent to the Gudivada area hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.