Two killed in blast at plywood unit

VIJAYAWADA

04 September 2020 09:04 IST

Two persons were killed in a blast at a private plywood manufacturing company at Surampalli Industrial Estate, in Gannavaram mandal on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as A. Koteswara Rao and his son A. Chinna Rao, who were running a scrap unit.

Fire, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel rushed to the spot and collected samples.

“The impact of the blast was severe, but the reason for the incident is not known immediately. The deceased came to the spot to collect empty rexine tins,” said Krishna District Fire Officer (DFO) M. Srinivas Reddy.

Police are trying to find out whether there were any explosive or inflammable material in the scrap. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Mortuary.