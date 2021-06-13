Two kg gold jewellery seized at inter-State border

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Saturday came across a large consignment of gold ornaments valued at ₹1.08 crore at Panchalingala check-post that was being transported from Hyderabad to Kurnool without proper documents.

When the team was checking vehicles, 30-year-old K.G. Satyanarayana of Kurnool was found with two large bags containing 1.818 kg of gold in a hired vehicle allegedly without any proper documents.

Kurnool DSP K.V. Mahesh said the Income Tax, GST, and Customs officials had been informed about the catch and it was in their purview to find out if all taxes were paid and if the source of gold was smuggled from foreign countries.

While none has been arrested, the gold ornaments have been seized and would be released to the real owners based on clearance given by the three agencies.