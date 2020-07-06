Two houses damaged in wall collapse

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2020 08:32 IST

At least two houses on the hill slope of Vidyadharapuram were damaged after the retaining wall collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. While one house was completely damaged the other was partially affected.

According to G. Durga, whose family resides in the house on Kondabadi street that was damaged completely, the retaining wall above and adjacent to their house first partly collapsed around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Later, towards early morning, the entire wall came down damaging our house completely and the adjacent house of an elderly couple partially. All of us are now homeless,” she said. While none of Ms. Durga’s family were hurt the neighbours sustained minor injuries.

Though such incidents are not uncommon in the rainy season in the city where a huge number of households are located in various hillslope areas, the fresh incident triggered fear among the dwellers.