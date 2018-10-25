Two held, booty worth₹20 lakh recovered

The Satyanarayanapuram police arrested two suspected burglars, Undi Shiva Subramanyam alias Subbu and Gurrala Durga Sai, natives of East Godavari district, on Wednesday and seized 620 gm gold and 3.3 kg of silver ornaments and ₹2.7 lakh cash, all worth about ₹20 lakh .

DCP (Crime) B. Raja Kumari, told mediapersons that Subramanyam was a priest and Durga Sai an auto driver. They duo were arrested in various theft cases and were convicted earlier. After their release from jail, they allegedly committed thefts in Guntur, Krishna and East Godavari districts.