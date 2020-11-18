Vijayawada

Two GMR students get placements in Amazon

Two final year students of GMR Institute of Technology-Rajam have got placement in Amazon with a package of ₹19 lakh each per annum.

According to a release from the college, the students -- Ch. Ranga Aravind and N. Praneel Reddy (computer science) have been selected during campus recruitment drive.

Many students of the institute got placement in top companies. It is one among the 50 top colleges and got accreditation from NAAC and other institutions, according to the release.

