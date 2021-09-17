Two gates of Srisailam Dam lifted; 142,903 cusecs released

KURNOOL

17 September 2021 09:17 IST

The inflows are likely to continue in view of the heavy inflows to Jurala from the upper reaches in the catchment area of Krishna river and Tungabhadra.

The inflows into Srisailam Dam increased from 1 lakh cusecs on Wednesday morning to 228,938 cusecs by Thursday evening and the dam engineers lifted two of the 12 gates up to 10 feet in the early hours to let out water into the river through the spillway.

Meanwhile, power houses on both sides of the dam continued to generate electricity and the water level in the dam was 884.78 feet against the FRL of 885 feet and the storage was 214.86 tmcft against the maximum capacity of 215.81 tmcft. A flood cushion has been left for the unexpected inflows. The outflow from the Jurala continued to be 212,412 cusecs at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Tungabhadra Dam currently was discharging 16,965 cusecs with a similar amount of inflows and the dam has so far realised 235.22 tmcft during the current water year against the 10-year average of 217.62 tmcft and last year it was only 189.17 by this time. The Srisailam Dam received 734 tmcft of inflows cumulatively during the current water year.