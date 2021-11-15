Two devotees drowned, one missing in Krishna River

While taking bath, the trio met the watery grave and drowned

Three members of a family drowned in Krishna River at Thotlavallur village in Krishna district on November 15. The victims went into the river to take holy dip on the eve of Karteeka Somavaram.

The victims were identified as Goriparthi Nagendra Babu (18), G. Pavan (18) and G. Nagaraju (20), all natives of Thotlavallur village, on Vijayawada outskirts.

Vuyyur Circle Inspector (CI) M. Mukteswara Rao said that Nagendra Babu and Pavan were pursuing ITI at Challapalli, while Nagaraju was a tractor driver. About 12 members of the family went to Krishna River to have Karteeka Somavaram snanams in the early hours.

While taking bath, the trio met the watery grave and drowned. Police retrieved the bodies of Pavan and Nagaraju. Villagers and expert swimmers were searching for Nagendra Babu. The victims were cousins, the CI said.

A pall of gloom descended in Thotlavallur village with the incident. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital for post mortem.

The Thotlavallur police registered a case, Mr. Rao said.