Vijayawada

Two deaths, 57 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Benz circle in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on May 18, 2020.

Benz circle in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on May 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Six of the fresh cases — five in Chittoor and one in West Godavari — are linked to the Koyembedu wholesale market hotspot in Tamil Nadu.

The State has reported two more COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 52. Out of the 9, 739 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 57 were reported positive, taking the tally to 2489, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

One death each was reported in Chittoor and Kurnool district. Kurnool district has the highest number of deaths among districts, at 20. Kurnool and Krishna account for 70% of the casualties due to COVID-19 in the State.

Meanwhile, six of the fresh cases — five in Chittoor and one in West Godavari — are linked to the Koyembedu wholesale market hotspot in Tamil Nadu.

The number of recoveries continues to grow even as 69 patients in various districts have recovered in the past day leaving 818 active patients under treatment. The total number of recovered patients is 1,621.

So far, 2,58,450 samples have been tested in the State. The tests per million population ratio was 5,169.

However, the district-wise break up of fresh cases and recovered cases found no mention in the bulletin. The positivity rate of tests was at 0.96% and the recovery rate of patients was at 65.12%. Death rate was at 2.08%.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 1:07:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/two-deaths-57-new-cases-reported-in-andhra-pradesh/article31621827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY