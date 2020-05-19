Two deaths, 57 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

The State has reported two more COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 52. Out of the 9, 739 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 57 were reported positive, taking the tally to 2489, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

One death each was reported in Chittoor and Kurnool district. Kurnool district has the highest number of deaths among districts, at 20. Kurnool and Krishna account for 70% of the casualties due to COVID-19 in the State.

Meanwhile, six of the fresh cases — five in Chittoor and one in West Godavari — are linked to the Koyembedu wholesale market hotspot in Tamil Nadu.

The number of recoveries continues to grow even as 69 patients in various districts have recovered in the past day leaving 818 active patients under treatment. The total number of recovered patients is 1,621.

So far, 2,58,450 samples have been tested in the State. The tests per million population ratio was 5,169.

However, the district-wise break up of fresh cases and recovered cases found no mention in the bulletin. The positivity rate of tests was at 0.96% and the recovery rate of patients was at 65.12%. Death rate was at 2.08%.