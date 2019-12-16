Two-day handloom expo inaugurated

The annual exhibition cum sale of a range of handloom apparels by weavers from across the country is back in the city.

The two-day Aakruthi Vastra 2019 was inaugurated on Monday by the National Institute of Design director Sekhar Mukherjee at the Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam. The exhibition is an annual affair of the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), a non-profit organisation that aims at providing a proper platform for weavers and artisans.

YSR Congress Party honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Y.S. Bharathi were among the many who visited the exhibition.

Ms. Vijayamma and Ms. Bharathi visited all the stalls set up at the exhibition and appreciated the works of the weavers, designers and artisans who brought in a huge collection of saris and other apparels from various parts of the country.

Exclusive products

According to CCAP executive member Ms. Sujatha 57 stalls were set up in the exhibition and weavers representing various traditional handloom works were taking part in it.

The exhibition is a perfect platform for weavers as well as handloom enthusiasts as the products available here are exclusive to Aakruthi Vastra, she said.

The proceeds of the exhibition will be used for the initiatives to be taken up by CCAP. The exhibition will be open till 8 pm, Tuesday.