T.V.K. Reddy is new I&PR Commissioner

Additional Director-General of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry, Telangana, T.V.K. Reddy has been made the new Commissioner of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) at Amaravati by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Mr. Reddy an Indian Information Services officer of the 1990 batch has been working as Additional Director-General in Hyderabad since April 2018.

Earlier, he worked as Additional Director General, DAVP, New Delhi. In Hyderabad, Mr. Reddy acted as the Registrar of Newspapers for India and head of the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) of the I&B Ministry.

S. Venkateswar who was I&PR Commissioner at Amaravati has been transferred.