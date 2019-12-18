Tuni violence: Govt. withdraws cases against protesters

The State government has issued orders withdrawing all the cases registered against those involved in the Kapu agitation at Tuni in East Godavari district and also the cases filed against those agitating against the setting up of Bhogapuram Airport.

Thousands of people, who attended the Kapu Aikya Gharjana at Tuni on January 31, 2016, entered the Tuni railway station around 3.20 p.m., and halted the Ratnachal Express heading from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

Kapu leader and former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham led the agitation. The then Leader of the Opposition, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended support.

The local police, GRP, RPF and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered about 60 cases on charges of criminal conspiracy, arson, rioting, damaging public and government vehicles, damage to public property and attacking government servants.

G.O. issued

The State government also issued a G.O. lifting cases against those involved in agitations against setting up of Bhogapuram Airport in Vizianagaram district on April 21, 2015. Farmers of more than 15 villages around Bhogapuram took part in a rally opposing the airport.