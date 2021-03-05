TTD staff administered COVID-19 vaccine

Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday launched a drive to administer coronavirus vaccine to its employees working at Tirumala. The Tirumala employees were chosen for the drive on a priority as they directly interact with thousands of devotees daily.

Following the directions of TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, the vaccination programme began at the Aswini Hospital. The employees working inside the temple, reception, water works, health and security wings will be given a priority. Then the staff above 45 years of age with co-morbidities would be inoculated in the second phase, the officials said.

The employees can register themselves by producing their Aadhaar or PAN cards and signing the consent form. The second dose will be administered 28 days after the first dose.

