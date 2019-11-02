Vijayawada

TTD releases online quota of 69,512 tickets

more-in

The TTD on Friday released the online quota of 69,512 tickets for the month of February.

Of these, while 10,1112 tickets relating to Suprabhatam (7,332) Thomala and Archana (120 each), Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana seva (240) Nijapada darshanam(2,300) tickets can be availed by way of online dip system the rest will be made available under the general category.

The seva tickets under general category include Kalyanotsavams (13,300) Visesha puja (2,000) Unjal seva (4,200) Arjitha Brahmotsavams (7,700) Vasantotsavams (15,400) and 16,800 tickets of Sahasra deepalankara seva.

In the same vein the management has resolved to release the online quota of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets on Nov.5 that can be availed online as well as at all the e-darshan counters and post offices.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 10:38:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ttd-releases-online-quota-of-69512-tickets/article29858516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY