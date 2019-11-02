TTD releases online quota of 69,512 tickets

The TTD on Friday released the online quota of 69,512 tickets for the month of February.
Of these, while 10,1112 tickets relating to Suprabhatam (7,332) Thomala and Archana (120 each), Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana seva (240) Nijapada darshanam(2,300) tickets can be availed by way of online dip system the rest will be made available under the general category.
The seva tickets under general category include Kalyanotsavams (13,300) Visesha puja (2,000) Unjal seva (4,200) Arjitha Brahmotsavams (7,700) Vasantotsavams (15,400) and 16,800 tickets of Sahasra deepalankara seva.
In the same vein the management has resolved to release the online quota of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets on Nov.5 that can be availed online as well as at all the e-darshan counters and post offices.
