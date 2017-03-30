TTD launches mobile app for devotees

TTD Executive officer D. Sambasiva Rao launched mobile application ‘Govinda Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.’ Speaking on the occasion, he said that devotees can download the app either from the Google Play Store or from the TTD’s website.

The app enables the devotees to book their darshan tickets and accommodation over mobile phones. The devotees can also make their contributions to the temple hundi and as well avail laddu prasadam.

Special rituals like Ekantha thirumanjanam, Visesha padi pradakshina and presentation of a new 'silk vastrams' were ceremoniously observed at the Sampangi prakaram inside the hill temple.

The priests rendered the auspicious Panchanga sravanam to the deities mounted atop the Sarva Bhoopala vahanam at the Bangaru vakili by asthanam.

The entire temple complex was exquisitely decorated with rich variety of fruits and flowers befitting the grand occasion. According to the TTD Garden superintendent S. Srinivasulu, more than eight tonnes of traditional flowers and about 60,000 cut flowers used in the decoration of the temple and its precincts.

More than 150 floral experts from Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Salem and Chennai were engaged in the beautification of the temple for the past three days along with about 200 employees belonging to the TTD’s garden department.

Traditional fervour

Special Correspondent from Ongole adds:

‘Hevalambi Samvatsaram’ was welcomed with traditional fervour and gaiety across Prakasam district on Wednesday.

State Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao, Telugu Desam national vice-president Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLC, Ongole MLA D. Janardhana Rao, MLC Pothula Sunitha and District Collector Sujata Sharma were among those who listened with curiosity to ‘Panchanga sravanam’ (almanac reading) by Vedic scholar M. Dakshinamoorthy at the Bachhala Balayya convention hall.

The young and old alike woke up early and tastefully decorated their houses with mango leaves for the spring festival.