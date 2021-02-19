Vijayawada

TTD E.O. releases book on Gita

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy releasing the book ‘Bhagavadgita’ authored by retired bureaucrat P. Krishnaiah in Tirupati on Thursday.  

‘Bhagavadgita’, a book authored by retired bureaucrat P. Krishnaiah in Telugu language was released by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the ISKCON’s Lotus Temple here on Thursday. “There are many commentaries available on the Gita. However, I wanted to write this book in simple Telugu language which can be understood and comprehended by the people,” said Mr. P. Krishnaiah, while acknowledging the efforts of his erstwhile mentor Samudrala Lakshmanaiah and ‘Sahasravadhani’ Medasani Mohan in brining out this book. “I utilised the COVID lockdown period for writing the 150-page book,” said Mr. Krishnaiah, former Collector of Chittoor district and former TTD E.O.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 8:45:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ttd-eo-releases-book-on-gita/article33876497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY