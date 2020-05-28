TTD Board imposes ban on sale of lands

Tirumala

28 May 2020 22:50 IST

Safety parameters to be adopted in allowing devotees for the darshan discussed

In a strong message to all the political parties, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees on Thursday resolved to impose a blanket ban on the sale of all kinds of landed properties received in the form of donations.

The ban would come into force with immediate effect, and under no circumstances would the lands, house sites, flats or any other endowed property be allowed for sale in the future.

Speaking to media after a day-long marathon meeting conducted through digital platform for the first time in the history of the organisation, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the TTD was committed to safeguarding the properties of Lord Venkateswara.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had also expressed his deep anguish at the unwanted controversy that “eroded” the reputation of the illustrious institution and wanted a stringent regulation in place to protect its assets.

Though the decision to auction the properties was taken during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime, desperate political parties were bent on pressing the panic button only to further their political interests. Hence the board resolved to request the State government to order an in depth inquiry into the entire episode and initiate action against all those involved in tarnishing the serene image of the institution.

To protect TTD properties lying scattered in various States in bits and pieces, it had also been resolved to form a committee with member trustees, religious leaders and a couple of representatives from pilgrim fraternity to study and suggest ways and means to bring all kinds of non-viable assets back into public use and protect them from possible encroachment.

The board also directed TTD authorities to formulate guidelines in the allotment of guest houses at Tirumala. Only those guest houses which were in a highly dilapidated condition and whose donors had expressed their disinclination in renovating the structures would be allotted under donation scheme. No fresh allotments would be encouraged.

Darshan

Mr. Reddy said board had taken stock of all the safety parameters to be adopted in allowing devotees for the darshan of presiding deity in the event of relaxation of restrictions by the Centre after May 31, when the current phase of lockdown ends, and also suggested some changes in the regulation of darshan lines.

Besides giving a green signal for online admissions of students at all its educational institutions the board also resolved to develop an exclusive hospital for children at Tirupati on a par with SVIMS and BIRRD hospitals.