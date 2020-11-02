Tributes to freedom fighters markAndhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations

Deputy CM, Minister and officials remember Potti Sriramulu

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas and Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha on Sunday paid tribute to the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives for the formation of Andhra State.

Mr. Srinivas hoisted the national flag at the district Collectorate and garlanded the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu. Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Denduluru MLA K. Abbai Chowdary, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Nai, Joint Collector Venkata Ramireddy and others were among those who paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu.

They recalled the services of Kovuri Chandrareddy, Jonnavittula Gurunadham, Konda Venkatasubbaiah Pantulu, Pattabhi Seetaramaiah, Sanagapalli Ramaswamy Gupta, Macherla Ramachandar Rao, Mamidipudi Venkatarangaiah, Puranam Venkatappaiah Pantulu and other leaders who fought for the Andhra State.

Heads of various departments and officials unfurled the national flags and celebrated AP Formation Day in West Godavari district. They paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.