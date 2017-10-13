Vijayawada

Trekking expedition concludes

Cadets from as many as six states revelled at AP Trek-I 2017, the national level trekking expedition hosted by the Tirupati group headquarters, which concluded here on Thursday.

The event, which was attended by 485 senior and junior division boys from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, was aimed at explaining the vastness and diversity of the country and promote national integration by taking them to newer areas. NCC Tirupati Group Commander Colonel K.V. Vithal called trekking an important way to inculcate discipline and motivation. On the final day, each state team was given an opportunity to prepare and present cultural programmes reflecting the ethos of their region. NCC Kadapa 30(A) battalion commanding officer Colonel A. Gulia, Group Training Officer Lt.Col. V. Bhaskar Reddy participated in the closing ceremony. Prizes were distributed to the outstanding performers.

