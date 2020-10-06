Treasury staff, driver produced in ACB court,remanded

KURNOOL

06 October 2020 01:05 IST

The Anantapur Treasury employee, from whom promissory notes, gold and silver ornaments and articles valued at over ₹2 crore were confiscated in the disproportionate assets case, and his driver were produced before the judge in the Anti-Corruption Bureau Special Court here on Monday afternoon.

Both of them were remanded to judicial custody, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths produced material evidence in the court. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Allabaksh said that raids at five places had helped in recovering additional evidence related to the employee Manoj Kumar, his wife, driver Nagalingam, a friend of Manoj Kumar and the Treasury Office.

