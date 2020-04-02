Transport Dept. extends validity of vehicle documents

In view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Transport Department has extended the validity of fitness certificates, permits and driving licences for vehicles till June 30.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Krishna district, S. Venkateswara Rao, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had asked all State authorities to treat the vehicle documents that expired since February 1 as valid till June 30.

The move was aimed at ensuring hassle-free transportation of cargo during the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr. Rao said the decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules due to the lockdown.