Trains 82% punctual in SCR, 79% in Vijayawada div.

The punctuality of Mail and Express trains under the South Central Railway (SCR) has increased to 82% in the first six months of the 2019-20 financial year (April to September).

In Vijayawada Railway Division, punctuality of trains was 79% during the same period. This year’s performance was much better compared to the corresponding period last year, when the punctuality stood at 64%, railway officials said.

The overall punctuality of trains in Indian Railways was registered at 74% this year, up from 67% during 2018-19.

Indian Railways is making efforts to improve the punctuality of trains and provide better facilities to passengers. The punctuality performance of SCR was 8% higher compared to the overall percentage, officials said.

Railway authorities have implemented latest technologies and have adopted new initiatives to improve the punctuality of mail, express and passenger trains.

One step was to remove bottlenecks and monitor trains at section, divisional and zonal levels. End-to-end running of some trains with diesel locomotives in order to avoid changing from diesel to electric, curtailment of stoppage time at major terminals, commissioning of a dedicated freight corridor, providing high capacity water pumps at watering stations to minimise detention, and other measures are being taken to improve punctuality of trains.

About 744 trains will run in South Central Railways and about 400 trains will be operated in Vijayawada division.

“Punctuality of trains is being monitored through a dashboard called ‘Rail Drishti’, and to measure accuracy in punctuality data, arrivals and departures are being captured through automatic data loggers,” a senior railway official said.