Vijayawada

Trafficking victims plead for government help in A.P.

Victims of trafficking urging the government to provide rehabilitation for them in Vijayawada on Monday.

Accused getting acquitted in many cases: activist

Women and girls, who were rescued from trafficking, explained the trauma they were suffering and urged the government to provide livelihood and rehabilitation.

At a press conference organised by an NGO — ‘Vimukthi’— in connection with the ‘World Day Against Trafficking of Persons’ on July 30, the victims said due to lack of rehabilitation and stigma, many women are forced to indulge in prostitution even after coming out of the clutches of flesh trade organisers.

The women appealed to the government to set up more anti-human trafficking wings in the State and speed up investigation in such cases.

‘Scene grim in A.P.’

Organiser of HELP, an NGO, N. Rammohan said as government was not providing compensation to the victims in all cases and owing to delay in disposal, witnesses are not turning up to depose in the courts, and the accused were getting acquitted.

Mr. Rammohan appealed that the Bill on Trafficking of Persons be tabled in the Rajya Sabha and approved.

Stating that 567 trafficking cases were registered on 2016 and 2017 in AP, trafficking of minor girls for sexual exploitation was high in the State, the victims said.

human trafficking
