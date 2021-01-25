Tight security has been arranged for the Republic Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Tuesday, to be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Police imposed traffic diversions and regulation on M.G. Road (Bandar Road), Police Control Room and some major thoroughfares and other junctions in view of the event.
Traffic will be diverted at RTC ‘Y’ Junction, State Guest House, Prakasam Road, Pushpa Hotel Centre, Raghavaiah Park, Benz Circle, ‘5’ No. Route, Eluru Road and other junctions, the police said and appealed to the public to cooperate.
Parking places
Parking lots have been arranged for AA, A1, A2, A3 and B2 pass holders at the Bishop Hazaraiah School, Armed Reserve Police grounds and other places.
