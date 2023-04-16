HamberMenu
Traffic diversions for Iftar tomorrow

April 16, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

TDChief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with about 15,000 Muslims will take part in the programme.

In a release, the police said that traffic on certain roads will be restricted between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. No vehicles will be allowed on the stretch of road between Joji Nagar Junction and Sitara Centre and traffic will diverted to Atkinson School Road and Kabela.

Similarly, vehicles heading to Gollapudi, HB Colony and Urmila Nagar from Chittinagar will be diverted to Kummaripalem from Sitara Junction.

APSRTC city buses will also be diverted on the above mentioned routes. Parking lots have been earmarked for visitors of the Iftar programme around the venue.

