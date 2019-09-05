Vijayawada

Trader jailed for selling spurious jaggery

The food safety officials registered a case under Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954, and the trader faced trial in the court

The Nuzvid court on Wednesday sentenced a trader, Veliveti Appa Rao, to undergo six months simple imprisonment for selling substandard jaggery at his provisional store.

A team, led by Food Inspector M. Srinivasa Rao, raided on Srinivasa General Stores, located at Agiripalli in Krishna district in May, 2011, and seized the samples of the jaggery. The food safety officials registered a case under Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954, and the trader faced trial in the court, said Assistant Food Controller N. Purhachandra Rao. The court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the trader. Additional Public Prosecutor Babu Rao argued the case, Mr. Rao said.

