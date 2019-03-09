Trackers to ensure safety of people

In April-May last year, two elephant herds migrated into the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area in search of food when one female elephant was electrocuted while another got stuck at the Thotapalli reservoir and later died.

The other six elephants, however, did not return and made the area their home as there was plenty of food and water available in the area. This set the stage for the beginning of a series of man-animal conflicts along the border villages, where villagers found themselves facing off against the jumbos with many of the incidents ending with people getting killed.

The number of deaths rose sharply in 2017-18 to six from just two in 2016-17. Six deaths were reported from the region last year too.

The Forest Department launched Operation Gaja in 2017 and used trained elephants to drive away wild jumbos out of human habitations. Now, the department has plants to set up elephant sanctuaries in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam border areas. A significant number of incidents relating to man-animal conflict (6,366 cases) have been reported since 2014.

"We are concerned about such incidents and take care to avoid any loss while ensuring that wild animals are protected and kept in sanctuaries, while some are given a safe exit. The Department has set up a Forest Monitoring Cell headed by a Range Officer and has appointed 50 animal trackers to address the fears of villagers. The monitoring cells are equipped with latest technological applications like drone cameras. Many animals are on our watch and we take care of our staff at Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chittoor district,’’ Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, D. Nalini Mohan, said.