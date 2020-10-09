Tourism Department chalks outplan to rope in stakeholders

Tourists buying entry tickets in digital mode at the Chandragiri Fort in Chittoor district after it was reopened to public.

Process of ‘trade registration’ under way in Chittoor district

After a six-month lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism has chalked out an action plan to involve the hoteliers, tour operators and other stakeholders to go in for ‘trade registration’ with the department in a move to provide quality services to tourists.

The Tourism sector, which witnessed the zero-presence of tourists at all its projects in Chittoor district, except the Tirumala temple, is now limping back to normal.

Tourism Manager (Chittoor) D.V. Chandramouli Reddy has told The Hindu that in the wake of COVID-19, tourists are bound to think of their safe travel, boarding and lodging. “It’s exactly here we want to play the crucial role. As Chittoor holds ample tourism potential with its vibrant presence of temples, scenic waterfalls and hill station Horseley Hills, we want to provide the right guidance to tourists in these aspects. Our action plan is that hoteliers, tour operators, lodges and service apartments are roped in to get registered with us. This trade registration on our official website www.aptourism.gov.in has already commenced. The tariffs are just negligible, that too for longer periods, based on the specified categories,” says Mr Chandramouli Reddy.

The trade registration will allow stakeholders to furnish their details, facilities they are offering with permitted tariffs, besides allowing them to post their links. “This will be welcome to tourists to have prior information about their travel, boarding and lodging, with emphasis on adhering to COVID-19 rules,” says the official.

Apart from Tirupati, the tourism wing has plans to involve stakeholders in all prominent destinations such as Srikalahasti, Kanipakkam, Madanapalle and Kuppam. “As we are expecting the arrival of tourists from January, we would be taking stock of the situation at premier destinations such as Talakona and Horseley Hills and improve the facilities. Now, as per out statistics, the present footfall of tourists stands at 20,000 per day. We are expecting the return of full potential by March next,” he says.

Chandragiri opens

Meanwhile, the famous Chandragiri Fort, 10 km from Tirupati, has opened to the public from October 1. However, the ticket issuance is made digital through QR Code payment. The visitors are made to compulsorily go through the COVID-19 rules such as sanitisation, face masks and physical distancing at the tourist spot, according to Mr. Chandramouli Reddy.