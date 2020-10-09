Torrential rains leave streets water-logged

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 23:55 IST

Rains predicted in the next four days in State

Heavy rains lashed parts of the State on Friday, inundating many low-lying areas.

Friday saw an overcast sky in the morning and the blue patch was further obscured by dense thick clouds as the day progressed. Vijayawada city witnessed downpour in the evening, catching people on the roads off guard. The streets were water-logged and people had difficulty in wading through ankle-deep or knee-deep water.

Many other parts of the State witnessed torrential rains, throwing normal life out of gear.

According to the weather report of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, parts of State will witness rains in the next four days. On Saturday (October 10), heavy rains are likely to occur at scattered places in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Light or moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and East and West Godavari districts.

The weather department said the upper level cyclonic circulation of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood is now lying over Rayalaseema and the adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

The low pressure area which lies over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Central Bay of Bengal by Saturday (October 10) and move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on Monday morning (October 12).