Toll rises to 905 with 11die in Nellore, Prakasam

The toll due to coronavirus continued unabated in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with 13 more deaths-- eight in Prakasam district and three in Nellore district-- in the last 24 hours.

The combined toll in the two districts rose to 905 with Prakasam district accounting for 442 deaths and Nellore district for 439, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday night.

A positive aspect was that the number of recoveries was more by 264 when compared to fresh admissions during the period. While 1,165 persons contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, 1,429 patients recovered from the illness during the period.

As many as 659 patients in Prakasam district and 506 patients in Nellore district got infected in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 99,287 with Nellore accounting for 52,565 cases and Prakasam district for 46,722. The number of active cases marginally came down to 10,355 in Prakasam district and 3,789 in SPSR Nellore district during the period. So far 84,670 patients in the two districts, including 48,776 patients in SPSR Nellore district have recovered so far.

As many 651 of the 1294 patients being treated from COVID-19 wards in hospitals in Prakasam district were provided with oxygen/ventilator support. The Government General Hospital(GGH), Ongole accounted for 311 deaths so far in the district, where 8343 patients were treated from their homes, daily status report compiled by the district health authorities said.