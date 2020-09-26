Tobacco products worth ₹12.48 lakh seized in Tuni

Police on Saturday arrested two persons belonging to Telangana State and seized tobacco products worth ₹12.48 lakh which they were planning to supply to local traders in Tuni of East Godavari district.

“The two persons procured 40 gunny bags of tobacco products from Hyderabad city to supply it to local traders in Tuni town in East Godavari district. The accused have been identified as Syed Ali and Sheik Ameer Feroz of Sangareddi district in Telangana State,” Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao said.

A van bearing registration number TS15 UD 9635 was also seized. The tobacco products were stuffed in gunny bags and transported via Vijayawada-Rajamahendravaram to arrive in Tuni by Saturday morning.

The team led by Circle Inspector K. Kishore Babu intercepted the van when the accused entered Tuni town on Saturday morning. Police registered a case and produced the accused in a local court. An investigation is on.