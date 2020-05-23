Tipplers get double cover, thanks to umbrella

The most disciplined lot, conforming to the COVID-19 social distancing norms post lockdown, is the most unexpected section. This group of people have even broken the record of the police personnel.

Anantapur and Kurnool cities are witnessing a new generation of youth and adults who are moving around with an umbrella on their motorcycle or cycles to fetch their quota of liquor from the shops in the rural areas on the fringes of the municipal limits. With temperatures crossing 40° Celsius for the past one week, these umbrellas double up as protection from heat and facilitators of social distancing while in a queue.

People standing in long queues outside wine shops with colourful umbrellas unfolded, has become a common scene everywhere. A major part of Kurnool and Anantapur cities were in containment clusters till Thursday and none of the liquor shops opened in these colonies as per the lockdown guidelines. Post relaxation too, most of the liquor outlets in Hindupur, Kurnool and Anantapur are either in Containment Zones or Buffer Zones and had to stay shut.

"In Nandyal and Kurnool towns utmost importance is being given to social distancing and those coming without masks or not using sanitisers can’t get the liquor. Protecting the health of the employees of these shops is equally important," Kurnool Deputy Commissioner of Excise G. Chennakeshava Rao tells The Hindu.

Supermarkets

At the large provisions stores like D-Mart, S.P. Stores and Pavitra Hypermarket in Anantapur, forming a queue at the entrance has become the norm and the security personnel stand there with a bottle of sanitiser to make customers clean their hands before they lay them on anything in the store. "We are happy that customers do not spend much time inside the store and are quite disciplined at the payment/checkout counters too completing the process quickly," says Pratap Reddy, owner of S.P. Stores.

In spite of restricted business hours during the lockdown, some grocery stores are able to do more business due to the disciplined behaviour of the customers.