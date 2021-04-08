Tight security in place for MPTC, ZPTC polls today

VIJAYAWADA

08 April 2021 06:49 IST

Polling will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Agency areas

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the MPTC and ZPTC elections on Thursday.

Senior police officers reviewed the security arrangements at the sensitive, hyper-sensitive and Maoist-affected polling stations on Wednesday.

About 10,000 police forces were deployed for the smooth conduct of polling, a senior police officer said.

Election special officers, DIGs and Superintendents of Police visited the problematic areas and conducted meetings with the village and community heads, and appealed to the villagers to ensure that the exercise passed off smoothly.

“We have bound over rowdy-sheeter, history-sheeter, dossier criminals and political trouble mongers. Patrolling has been intensified and police forces have been positioned at the polling booths,” a police officer monitoring the arrangements said.

“Of the total 27,751 polling stations, 247 are Naxalite-affected and 6,314 are sensitive. Web casting and video recording have been arranged at more than 3,500 centres, including the hyper-sensitive and Naxal-hit polling stations,” a police officer said.

West Godavari District Collector R. Mutyala Raju said elections would be conducted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the polling booths located in the Agency areas of Velerupadu, Buttaigudem, Kukunur, Polavaram and Jeelugumilli mandals.

Cash seized

In Krishna district, the Jaggaiahpet police seized ₹1.4 crore cash being taken in a car without any documents at the A.P.-Telangana border checkpost, said SP M. Ravindranath Babu. The police took two persons into custody, the SP said. During vehicle checks, the Chandrallapadu police seized 200 liquor bottles being smuggled at Muppalla village, said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.