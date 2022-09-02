Tiger keeps officials and people on tenterhooks

Bengal tiger is scaring people living in Dattirajeru and Merakamudidam mandals of Vizianagaram district. Photo: Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger’s movement in many mandals of both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts continues to keep officials and villagers on tenterhooks.

The tiger has so far killed six cows in the two districts.

Parvatipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar directed District Forest Officer S. Venaktesh to take all necessary steps to reduce the agony of the people who were having sleepless nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venaktesh said that special teams had been formed to track the movements of the tiger.

He said that it was found to be moving between Parvatipuram-Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju district at present. An action plan was being finalised to protect people and domestic animals. The forest department was taking steps to pay the compensation to the owners of domestic animals which were killed by the tiger.