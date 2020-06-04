Tickets cancelled due to reduction in stoppages

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled all the tickets booked for the stoppages that have been deleted (reduced) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In wake of COVID-19, the railways has reduced the number of stoppages for the special trains. Accordingly, some of the stoppages in AP for the trains originating and passing through the State have been deleted from the list.
For e-tickets, IRCTC will refund fare for the cancelled tickets without deduction of cancellation charges.
For counter reserved tickets, PNR will be cancelled in the reservation system prior to the preparation of the first reservation chart. Refund of fare will be made without deduction of cancellation charges on surrendering of original tickets at any reservation counters within 30 days of the date of journey. In case of counter tickets booked through digital transactions, refund will be credited to the account from which the transactions have been made.
