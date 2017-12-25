Throwball tourney off to a grand start

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan inaugurated the 40th Senior National Throwball Championship for men and women at Vikas Group of Educational Institutions in Nunna on Sunday.

As many as 23 state teams participated in the four-day championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vamsi said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid focus on promoting sports and games and allotted adequate funds for the development of sports infrastructure.

The State government is creating sports amenities at the Assembly constituency and mandal-level under the Kreeda Vikas Kendras, he said.

Throwball Association advisor M. Satyanarayana Raju, president T. Murali Krishnam Raju, secretary Eda Sulochana, Vikas Institutions Chairman N. Narsi Reddy, Secretary N. Satyanarayana Reddy, Vijayawada Rural Vice-MPP J. Srinivasa Rao and DSDO B. Srinivasa Rao were present.