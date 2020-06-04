Three more die; tally crosses 4,000-mark in State

VIJAYAWADA

Of the 141 new cases, 4 are from Tadepalli near CM’s camp office

The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily increasing in the State and on Thursday, the tally crossed the 4,000-mark. Both the cases of locals due to community transmission and that of migrant returnees and other State people are contributing to the rise consistently.

A staffer of KIA Motors India in Anantapur district tested positive after he travelled to the manufacturing facility from his native place in Tamil Nadu more than a week ago.

In Guntur, four new cases were detected in Christianpet of Tadepalli near the Chief Minister’s camp office.

The four persons were the secondary contacts of a ward volunteer who till recently was working at a relief camp for migrant labourers at Vijayawada Club.

During the past 24 hours, the State witnessed three more deaths and 141 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the toll to 71 and the tally to 4,112, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. Each of the three deaths occurred in Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts.

Koyambedu link

Of the total new cases, 98 are of locals which is the highest single-day spike registered for the second time since the first COVID case was detected and 43 cases are of migrant returnees. Nineteen cases are linked to the Koyembedu hotspot.

Of the 98 new cases, 22 were reported in Nellore, 14 were reported in Kadapa district and 11 were reported in Krishna district. They are followed by West Godavari (10), Chittoor (9), Guntur (8), Anantapur (7), Kurnool (5), Vizianagaram (4), Prakasam (3), Visakhapatnam (3) and East Godavari (2).

The district tallies are as follows: Kurnool (745), Guntur (535), Krishna (497), Chittoor (281), Nellore (283), East Godavari (252), Anantapur (238), West Godavari (145), Kadapa (148), Visakhapatnam (110), Prakasam (84), Srikakulam (29) and Vizianagaram (30). The total cases among foreign returnees is 119 and among migrant returnees and people from other States, it is 616.