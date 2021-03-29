Three Ministers accept ‘Green Challenge’

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana planting a sapling in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

29 March 2021 09:32 IST

They plant saplings as part of ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’ initiative in Morampudi area

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, his Agriculture and B.C. Welfare counterparts K. Kannababu and Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna respectively on Sunday planted saplings on Sunday as part of the ‘Green Challenge’ launched by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat under the ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’ initiative.

In a bid to improve the green cover in the urban areas, the MP launched the initiative recently by roping in students, employees of Public Sector Undertakings and people from other walks of life. They planted saplings and adopted them for conservation.

Accepting the ‘Green Challenge’, the three Ministers planted saplings along the road laid recently in the Morampudi area of the city and adopted them.

Beautification drive

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Satyanarayana appealed to the locals to accept the challenge, plant more saplings and contribute to the beautification of the city. He assured of all the necessary support for the beautification of the locations selected as part of the Yuvatha-Haritha initiative.

During a meeting with the Ministers, the MP shared a plan for improving the green cover alongside the roads and public places in the city in the coming years.