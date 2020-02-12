Vijayawada

Three major parks to get facelift with adventure and amusement zones

more-in

Lorry stand in Bhavanipuram to turn into go-karting zone; all projects to be developed under PPP model

After several attempts in years to draw crowds to the major parks in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has now taken up public private partnership (PPP) model to bring in proper adventure and amusement zones within the Rajiv Gandhi Park, Ambedkar and Raghavaiah Park and K.L. Rao Park.

The civic body has a few days ago called tenders looking for agencies that could develop adventure zones and allied facilities at the Raghavaiah Park, water-based adventure zone, play zone at K.L. Rao Park and amusement zone at the Rajiv Gandhi Park to give a fillip to the commercial parks.

The civic body wants private partners to establish all the adventure paraphernalia and other facilities operate and maintain the same for five years under in design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode, according to officials.

In the city’s largest Rajiv Gandhi Park, the civic body wants to offer thrill rides like hydro pendulum, Columbus, dashing cars, human gyro, bull rides and others and train ride, fun zone, art and crafts stalls, splash pad and paintball.

Similarly at the Raghavaiah Park on M.G. Road, adventure rides for children and adults including 100-metre long zip liner, zip bikes, 10D theatre, edutainment museum and others are planned.

At the K.L. Rao Park which is the only park to have a water channel, pedal boats, water rollers, zorb ball, inflatable play zone and event zone are planned.

Meanwhile, the VMC is also planning to transform the lorry stand site in Bhavanipuram area, a near three-acre plot, into an adventure zone with Go-Karting as the main attraction. Food court and event arena are other facilities planned.

The go-karting track would be close to half-a-kilometre and the play zone will consist of cricket court, sand volleyball court and others, as per the plans.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 12:21:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/three-major-parks-to-get-facelift-with-adventure-and-amusement-zones/article30795673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY