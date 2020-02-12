Three major parks to get facelift with adventure and amusement zones

After several attempts in years to draw crowds to the major parks in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has now taken up public private partnership (PPP) model to bring in proper adventure and amusement zones within the Rajiv Gandhi Park, Ambedkar and Raghavaiah Park and K.L. Rao Park.

The civic body has a few days ago called tenders looking for agencies that could develop adventure zones and allied facilities at the Raghavaiah Park, water-based adventure zone, play zone at K.L. Rao Park and amusement zone at the Rajiv Gandhi Park to give a fillip to the commercial parks.

The civic body wants private partners to establish all the adventure paraphernalia and other facilities operate and maintain the same for five years under in design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode, according to officials.

In the city’s largest Rajiv Gandhi Park, the civic body wants to offer thrill rides like hydro pendulum, Columbus, dashing cars, human gyro, bull rides and others and train ride, fun zone, art and crafts stalls, splash pad and paintball.

Similarly at the Raghavaiah Park on M.G. Road, adventure rides for children and adults including 100-metre long zip liner, zip bikes, 10D theatre, edutainment museum and others are planned.

At the K.L. Rao Park which is the only park to have a water channel, pedal boats, water rollers, zorb ball, inflatable play zone and event zone are planned.

Meanwhile, the VMC is also planning to transform the lorry stand site in Bhavanipuram area, a near three-acre plot, into an adventure zone with Go-Karting as the main attraction. Food court and event arena are other facilities planned.

The go-karting track would be close to half-a-kilometre and the play zone will consist of cricket court, sand volleyball court and others, as per the plans.