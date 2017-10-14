Vijayawada

Three held on charge of attack on woman advocate

DCP Kanthi Rana Tata presenting the accused persons who attacked woman Lawyer, in Vijayawada on Friday.

DCP Kanthi Rana Tata presenting the accused persons who attacked woman Lawyer, in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

The Two Town police arrested three persons, who allegedly tried to kill a woman advocate, B. Venkata Ramini. They attempted to kill the woman over a property dispute, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) T.K. Rana.

The accused were Banka Srinu, B. Ganesh and B. Shiva, all natives of Vijayawada.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Friday, the DCP said the accused Shiva was a distant relative of Ramani, and they had some property disputes, which were pending in the court. Shiva planned to eliminate the advocate and roped in rowdy sheeter Shiva and Srinu and promised to pay ₹1 lakh. He reportedly gave ₹10,000 advance.

Accordingly, the accused along with two others, Prabhu Kiran and Bala Raju, went to her house at Kothapet and tried to kill her on October 10, said Two Town circle inspector N.S.V.K. Durga Rao.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Ramakrishna and other officers were present in the press conference.

