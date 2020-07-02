Three held in YSRCP leader murder case

Three persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao (57). On June 29, Rao was stabbed to death near the fish market in Machilipatnam Krishna district.

Bandar DSP Mehaboob Basha on Thursday told newsmen that two of the accused were identified as Chinta Chinni and Chinta Nancharayya of Machilipatnam town. The minor accused in the case has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Mr. Basha said the prime reason for the murder was believed to be an old rivalry between Chinni and Rao over an aqua pond near Machilipatnam.

The trio had allegedly plotted the murder plan, which was executed by the two accused. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is on, Mr. Basha said.