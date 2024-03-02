Three dead in road mishap in Guntur district

Three persons died and three others suffered injuries in a road accident at Etukuru village in Guntur district in the early hours of Friday.
The accident occurred when a tractor hit a speeding car. The victims hailed from Mangalagiri in the district, the locals said.
The deceased were identified as G. Pavani (19), G. Shyam (6) and a 60-year-old woman. The injured were rushed to Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur.
Prathipadu police registered a case and took up an investigation.
