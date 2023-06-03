Three-day Jyestabhishekam takes off to a spiritual start at Tirumala temple

June 03, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The three-day annual Jyestabhishekam commenced at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Friday amid religious fervour.

The festival took off to a religious start with Shanti homam, Sata kalasa Pratista avahana, Nava kalasa avahana and kankana pratista and dharanam followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam to the utsava deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts.

Immense significance is attached to the festival as the golden armour (kavacham) covering the idols which protects them from possible wear and tear (due to the handling by the priests, carrying out abhishekams and other rituals to them) is ceremoniously removed and replaced with the diamond kavacham on the first day, armour made of pearls on the second day and adorning the golden kavacham on the final day.

After the completion of religious formalities, the deities were taken out in a grand procession along the thoroughfares of the hill temple in the evening.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and member trustee Maruti Prasad took part in the festival.

