Threat looms as activity picks up

With the Centre relaxing certain norms while extending the period of lockdown, shops and other commercial establishments except malls, cinema halls, restaurants, cloth stores, jewellery showrooms and footwear stalls, have reopened and autorickshaws and intra-State buses are back on the roads.

Near normal activity has returned in the city and social distancing, an important norm to check the spread of the dreaded coronavirus, has gone for a toss. Consequently, there is every possibility of a spike in positive cases in the district, which already has a tally of 83.

Though the government has issued clear guidelines for autorickshaw drivers while allowing them to resume services, more than the stipulated two passengers are travelling in the vehicles in many instances, mainly in the areas where police presence in not much.

Bus station

Hundreds of people turned up at the Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC Complex), when the APSRTC commenced inter-district services after a gap of two months. The officials made all arrangements like markings on the floor, thermal guns to check temperature and sanitisers. A doctor and a nurse were also deputed to isolate those with symptoms of COVID-19. Most of the passengers who came to board the buses adhered to the social distancing norms and wore either masks or covered their mouth and nose with a handkerchief.

Norm violation

In some big chain stores, social distancing norms have been followed outside, but inside all rules were thrown to the wind. Consumers were seen rubbing shoulders while picking the products in different sections of some stores. The neighbourhood provision stores, which witnessed crowding in the initial days after the relaxation, are now relatively free.

In some shops close to urban slums, youngsters are gathering to buy pan masala and gutka and hanging around ignoring all safety norms. "We have issued instructions to traders not to allow customers who come to their shops without masks or alternatively provide them a mask," says an official of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.