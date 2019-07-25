Vijayawada

Think out of the box, Angry Birds developer tells students

Angry Birds creator Peter Vesterbacka at the Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Angry Birds creator Peter Vesterbacka at the Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology.  

more-in

Co-creator of the Angry Birds video game Peter Vesterbacka visited Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Vesterbacka, who is also the organiser of the international startup event called Slush, told students that they need to think out of the box and have to be extremely committed and discipled if they wished to become successful entrepreneurs.

“Students make the impossible thing possible by being crazy and committed to realising their dreams,” Mr. Vesterbacka said while sharing his experiences.

The Finnish game developer urged students to create their own ‘angry birds’ and become successful entrepreneurs.

Malaxmi Group founder and Cultural Centre of Vijayawada, Amaravati (CCVA) chairman Y. Harish Chandra Prasad, who arranged Mr. Vesterbacka’s visit, told students about the establishment of his startup ecosystem The Sedibus, Xtreme India Pvt. Ltd. And CCVA.

Co-founder and director of Findia Gunjan Garg, ALIET director Fr. A. Francis Xavier, Principal O. Mahesh, Malaxmi Property Ventures Sandeep Mandava and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:32:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/think-out-of-the-box-angry-birds-developer-tells-students/article28705973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY